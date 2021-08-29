Genshin Impact Update Will Add New Islands

The upcoming Genshin Impact update, Version 2.1, "Floating World Under the Moonlight," might not be as huge as the previous update that added the entirely new nation of Inazuma, but it does appear to be rather significant in its own right. Case in point, developer miHoYo has revealed that the Version 2.1 update will add two brand-new islands to the video game in the form of Seirai Islan and Watatsumi Island. And ahead of the update, which is set to release on September 1st, the developer has shared new details about both of them.