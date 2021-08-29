Al Roker Jokes With Fans Worried He’s Too Old to Report From Hurricane Ida: ‘Screw You!’ (Video)

Dog the Bounty Hunter doesn’t feel like he should be judged for his past usage of the N-word. In all honesty, he thought he was exempt from the backlash of it entirely. In a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Dog the Bounty Hunter, or Duane Chapman, was asked about allegations leveled by his daughter, accusing him of being adulterous and racist. The latter stems partially from a 2007 phone call in which he said the N-word six times while arguing with his son.