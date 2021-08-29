Cancel
Al Roker Jokes With Fans Worried He’s Too Old to Report From Hurricane Ida: ‘Screw You!’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People concerned to see the veteran meteorologist in such immediate danger. Meteorologist Al Roker is doing what he does best as Hurricane Ida makes landfall – he’s reporting from the ground. But as the 140-mph winds blow and the Gulf of Mexico surges, his fans are concerned about his safety. To those people, he has a message of assurance that he’s perfectly capable of handling himself.

