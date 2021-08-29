Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Surviving Nuclear Fallout
Fear the Walking Dead advises survivors to seek shelter and avoid exposure to radiation in the fallout of the explosive ending of Season 6, where submarine-launched warheads brought about Teddy Maddox's (John Glover) new beginning: the nuclear zombie apocalypse. When the Walking Dead spin-off returns for Season 7 on October 17, new parents Grace (Karen David) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) are sheltering in place aboard a nuclear submarine, Dorie duo June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) hunker down in an underground horror bunker, and a rebooted Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) rises from the ashes to rebuild a post-blast civilization.comicbook.com
