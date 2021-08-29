Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Surviving Nuclear Fallout

Let's start this off by saying that AMC, showrunner/EP Angela Kang, and the team behind The Walking Dead have done an incredibly impressive job of selling the 11th & final season of the long-running series as being something epic and game-changing. That said, they also have us worried about the fate of one character, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) most trusted friend (sorry, Rick) Dog. First, we had the official trailer with Dog letting out some heart-breaking sounds and Daryl sounding life-threateningly concerned. And then there were other scenes that gave off way too much of a "John Wick" vibe. Now, we have last weekend's Talking Dead preview showing Dog breaking from Daryl to pursue something but we're not sure what- a preview that we have for you to check out below. But before you do, we just want to put this out there for whoever needs to hear it. We can pretty much rationalize away anyone else being killed off (some tougher than others), but if it's Dog? We're gonna have to riot. Just need to put that out there.