Jim Ross Responds to Latest Reports About His AEW Future
Jim Ross has been the voice of AEW Dynamite and All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views since the company first launched back in 2019, but reports popped up this week that his duties with the company might be changing soon. BodySlam's Cassidy Haynes reported on Saturday that Ross will soon be stepping away from commentating full time and instead focus on backstage segments and sit-down interviews while still appearing at the commentary table for big matches.comicbook.com
Comments / 0