Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alpena, Montmorency, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena; Montmorency; Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alpena County in northern Michigan Southeastern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan Eastern Montmorency County in northern Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forty Mile Point to 6 miles southwest of Bisma Township to Garland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near P H Hoeft State Park around 325 PM EDT. Royston around 330 PM EDT. Bisma Township around 335 PM EDT. Loud Township and Hawks around 340 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Atlanta, Metz, Lockwood Lake, Posen, Hagensville, Rogers City and Fletcher Pond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH