Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEBOYGAN...SOUTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE...EASTERN OTSEGO AND WESTERN MONTMORENCY COUNTIES At 314 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onaway State Park to 6 miles west of Allis Township to near Lewiston, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onaway, Allis Township, Ocqueoc, Millersburg, Tomahawk Creek Flooding, Canada Creek Ranch and Forty Mile Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0