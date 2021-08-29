Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lake, east central De Kalb, northern Kane, southeastern McHenry, northwestern DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 300 PM CDT At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lincolnshire to Barrington Hills to near Maple Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, DeKalb, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, St. Charles, North Chicago and Mundelein. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
