Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT. Target Area: Allamakee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76 affecting Allamakee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City Minor flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. For the Upper Iowa River...including Decorah, Bluffton, Dorchester Hwy 76...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76. * From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 14.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood. *