Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT. Target Area: Allamakee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76 affecting Allamakee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City Minor flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. For the Upper Iowa River...including Decorah, Bluffton, Dorchester Hwy 76...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76. * From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 14.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood. *

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, IA
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Spillville, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Charles City, IA
City
Garber, IA
City
Elkader, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa River#Cedar River#Extreme Weather#Allamakee#Charles City Minor#Dorchester Hwy 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across northeast

At least 46 people across the northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov.Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy