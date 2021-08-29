Cancel
NFL

Vikings Sign Star Safety Harrison Smith to Four-Year Contract Extension

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

The Vikings and five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, as first reported by ESPN's Mike Golic Jr.

Including the year remaining on Smith's previous contract, this is essentially a five-year deal worth just shy of $75 million. If he plays out the entirety of the contract, he'll be in Minnesota through his age-36 season.

Smith has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since coming into the league in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Notre Dame, and now he's the second-highest paid safety in the game. The Vikings' longest-tenured player has been one of their most consistent and reliable stars, missing just five games due to injury in his career and none since 2016. He is truly an all-around safety who has been one of the key pieces to many successful defenses under Mike Zimmer.

This is a slightly risky move for the Vikings considering Smith is already 32 years old, but the full details of the contract show that it isn't all guaranteed. If Smith's play starts to decline in a couple years, the Vikings will likely be able to get out of the deal without major dead money consequences.

Smith hasn't shown any signs of his play dropping off due to age yet. The Vikings' defense suffered last year due to injuries and a general lack of talent, but things would've been even worse without Smith doing his best to hold it together. He tied his career-high with five interceptions, recording ten total passes defended to go along with 89 tackles and five quarterback hits. He was PFF's 14th-highest graded safety and will have a chance to return to the elite tier in 2021 with significantly more talent around him.

Since he came into the league nine years ago, no safety has more interceptions than Smith's 28. He has recorded multiple interceptions in every season except 2016 and has four career pick-sixes, all coming early in his career. Smith has 66 career passes defended, 13.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 747 combined tackles.

After a strong four-year start to his career, the Vikings signed Smith to a five-year, $51.25 million extension prior to the 2016 season. He enters the final year of that deal in 2021, but now has some long-term security with the only NFL team he's ever played for.

Smith made that first extension a bargain for Minnesota. He made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019, and graded as one of the very best safeties in the league in 2017 (first) and 2019 (third), via PFF. He was a first-team All Pro in 2017 and a second-team All Pro in 2018. Since 2017, Smith is PFF's highest-graded safety in the NFL.

Because of his intelligence, instincts, and deep knowledge of Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme, Smith should be able to continue playing at a high level even as he loses a step athletically. Safety is a position that has seen elite players continue to be productive late in their careers, and that's what the Vikings are counting on by signing him to this big-money deal at age 32.

The potential future Hall of Famer will continue to build his resume while pursuing the elusive Super Bowl in Minnesota. It's entirely possible that he ends up being a Viking for life, which is a rarity in modern professional sports.

Next up on the Vikings' checklist is an extension for right tackle Brian O'Neill.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

