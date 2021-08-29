Cancel
San Diego, CA

Sirhan Sirhan, eligible for parole since 1972, may finally be released

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968 has been recommended for parole. Sirhan, a Christian, was convicted of slaying Kennedy, however, there is considerable evidence that he was not responsible for the...

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert F. Kennedy Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Wins Parole, Rory Kennedy Urges Board to “Reverse Initial Recommendation”

U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was granted parole Friday after two of RFK’s sons spoke in favor of Sirhan Sirhan’s release and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars. The decision was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release. The ruling by the two-person panel at Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing will be reviewed over the next 90 days by the California Parole Board’s staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it. Douglas Kennedy, who was...
Los Angeles, CABoston Herald

Joe Kennedy II pushes to reverse parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

LOS ANGELES — It could ultimately be up to Gov. Gavin Newsom to determine whether the man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 should be paroled. Sirhan Sirhan — who was 24 when he shot and killed the former U.S. senator and Democratic presidential candidate at a Los Angeles hotel in 1968 — was deemed suitable for release by a two-person parole panel Friday afternoon.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Reuters

Convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole

(Reuters) - Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee convicted of assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was granted release by a California parole board on Friday, state prison officials said. Whether Sirhan, 77, is ultimately freed from prison is now up to the parole board’s legal staff which...
U.S. Politicsdavisvanguard.org

Sunday Commentary: I’m for Releasing Sirhan Sirhan

On Friday, the parole board, after the prosecutors in Los Angeles did not oppose parole, recommended parole after 15 previous decisions to deny release for the famed Robert F. Kennedy assassinator. Easy for me to say, I wasn’t born until four years after RFK was killed, but as a student...
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

BOSTON — Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced thepossible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968. “Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of the...
San Diego, CAABC News

RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys

SAN DIEGO -- California’s parole board voted Friday to free Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin after two of RFK’s sons went against several of their siblings' wishes and said they supported releasing him and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars. But the governor ultimately will decide if Sirhan Sirhan leaves prison.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Sirhan Sirhan should not be granted parole

I urge you to deny the application for parole of Sirhan Sirhan because of the nature of his crime, his motivations and lack of remorse. Sirhan has admitted he killed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in retribution for Kennedy’s support for Israel. He is an admitted political assassin who must never be released from prison. The nature of his crime – the murder of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – was also an act of terrorism against every man, woman and child in our country. By taking Robert Kennedy from us, Sirhan destroyed the rights of an entire generation to determine with their vote whether America would take an alternative course in Vietnam, civil rights, social justice, and the war on poverty, among many other political issues and with the destruction of those rights, the hopes and aspirations of millions for a more peaceful, just society.

