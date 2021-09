The Houston Dash signed forward Michelle Alozie to the active roster, the Club announced today. Alozie will join the Dash through the remainder of the 2021 regular season. The American-born Nigerian footballer came to Houston for the 2021 preseason and signed the first of two National Team Replacement Player contracts on April 5. The forward signed with the Dash again on July 2 prior to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and has earned four appearances for Houston this season.