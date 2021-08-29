Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings Tight End Irv Smith Jr. to Miss 'At Least Start of Regular Season' With Meniscus Injury

By Will Ragatz
Posted by 
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury and will miss "at least the start of the regular season," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This is a tough break for the Vikings' offense for a number of reasons. The biggest one is that Smith is a very talented player who was gearing up for a breakout season now that he's the top TE on the roster for the first time in his three-year career. With Kyle Rudolph now playing for the Giants, the 23-year-old Smith was excited about the opportunity to be Minnesota's TE1. He showed off plenty of his upside in Friday's preseason finale, catching two passes for 39 yards from Kirk Cousins on the Vikings' opening drive.

Another reason why this is a big blow is that Tyler Conklin, the Vikings' No. 2 tight end, is also hurt right now. He left practice a couple weeks ago with what was reportedly a minor hamstring injury, but hasn't returned since and did not play a single snap in any of the three preseason games. There are still two weeks until the regular season opener in Cincinnati, but Conklin's status is unclear.

The other tight ends on the Vikings' depth chart are Brandon Dillon, rookie Zach Davidson, and Shane Zylstra. That trio has exactly one NFL regular season catch, courtesy of Dillon last year. Davidson, a fifth-round pick this year out of Central Missouri, has a lot of athleticism but still needs significant development.

The Vikings could also look to sign a veteran free agent at tight end. Trey Burton and Tyler Eifert are two of the bigger names available.

According to PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato, Smith's meniscus injury could be one of two things. If it's a meniscectomy, he'd only be out two to four weeks and could return early in the season. If it's a full meniscus repair, he would be out for the season. There's been no indication yet that this is a potential season-ending injury, but we don't know the timetable or details at this point.

Smith was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Alabama. He has 66 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons thus far in his career, although that was while serving as the team's No. 2 TE behind Rudolph.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
64
Followers
250
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meniscus#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Nfl Network#Giants#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith to undergo surgery for injury that could sideline him for season opener, per report

The smiles didn't last too long for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After having secured two-time All-Pro safety Harrison Smith to a sizable four-year deal, they got some [more] bad news on the injury front. Irv Smith, the team's starting tight end, is reportedly expected to undergo surgery to repair meniscus damage, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's unclear what the timetable for return is on Smith, but with the regular season opener set to kickoff for the Vikings on Sept. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith's odds of recovering in time for that aren't promising -- if they exist at all.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Wild QB Theories Still Floating around Vikings Orbit

The Minnesota Vikings are 16 days from their first regular season game of 2021, but strange quarterback theories still persist relating to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fat rumors circulated with the insinuation that Kirk Cousins would be traded. He wasn’t, making the folks that predicted his imminent exodus to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, or Houston Texans – look pretty silly.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

How the Vikings could trade for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz

Since the end of the 2020 season, or even during the 2020 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Zach Ertz was headed toward a divorce with the Philadelphia Eagles. While teams have reportedly called the Eagles about Ertz, Philadelphia is now keeping Ertz to begin the 2021 season. Despite Ertz staying in the NFC East, could the Minnesota Vikings make a move for the veteran tight end?
NFLnumberfire.com

Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. ready "to be the starting guy" in 2021

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is excited to be the top option at the position in 2021. Veteran Kyle Rudolph left in free agency this offseason to play with the Giants, leaving Smith as the de facto TE1. He believes he can be in line for a breakout season. "I'm very confident," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I just wanted to come out of this camp and grind and prove I want to be the starting guy. I can make plays, and I can help this team in any way possible." Smith is certainly more dynamic than his predecessor, and he has been split out wide a few times during the preseason. He should be looked at with upside later in drafts.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Will Irv Smith Jr.’s injury cause Vikings to make a call on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz?

This was supposed to be Irv Smith Jr.’s breakout season. With Kyle Rudolph now with the New York Giants, there was no longer a debate about which tight end was atop the Vikings’ depth chart. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Smith developed a chemistry in the opening days of camp and that carried over into Minnesota’s preseason finale on Friday night as Smith had two catches for 39 yards, including a long of 23 yards, in a loss to the Chiefs.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Irv Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely

The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news on Sunday as it appears that Irv Smith Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The news was broken by Tom Pelissero via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Obviously, this is not an ideal situations for the young tight end as he...
NFLGrand Forks Herald

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. out for ‘a while’ after knee surgery

A potential breakout season for Irv Smith Jr. appears to be over before it ever began. Though coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t flat out say if the out-of-nowhere knee injury was season-ending, he did confirm that Minnesota Vikings’ 23-year-old tight end had surgery on Wednesday morning to repair his meniscus. He apparently injured his knee in last week’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy