Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles continue roster cutdown and waive 5 players

By Philly Sports Network
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roster cutdown is well underway in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Eagles started trimming their 80-man roster by waiving five players to bring the total down to 75. Here is everything you need to know:. TE Cary Angeline:. Angeline was only signed by the Eagles a week ago due to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyree Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cutdown#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: One Zach Ertz trade proposal that make sense

There’s always a bit of truth in sarcasm, and if we all haven’t learned anything else in the football world, it’s this. Expect the unexpected from general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made news when he was caught on camera joking...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLAtlantic City Press

Carson Wentz's selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need Carson Wentz to play for the Colts in 2021 to maximize the return from the worst trade in Philadelphia history. That grows less likely every day that Carson "Personal Decision" Wentz isn't fully vaccinated. If the Colts reach the playoffs, then Wentz must take 70% of...
NFLYardbarker

Breaking down the Eagles 53-man roster

Well, here it is. Presented in the form of a 2003 PowerPoint, the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their 53-man roster. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s team following what must have been days of tricky decisions. Quarterback (3) Joe Flacco, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew. No shocks here,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz breaks silence on trade drama with Eagles

All offseason long trade speculation swirled around Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The assumption was that at some point, he would be dealt somewhere else. With the regular season a little more than a week away, Ertz has remained with the Eagles and on Wednesday he spoke about the matter for the first time this year. The mood between he and Philly has seemed to change.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles depth chart 2021: Philadelphia's opening 53-man roster after cutdown day passes

The 2021 season will be an intriguing one for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the organization will discover if it has its next franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts. New head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't officially named the second-year quarterback the starter, but the franchise has put the offensive weapons around Hurts -- giving him every opportunity to entrench himself as the Eagles' QB of the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy