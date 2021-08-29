Cruising Down Rosecrans to Eddie V’s

Straight Talk From Taco Land… The management at Tacolicious, which has a location on Manhattan Avenue, sent out a startlingly honest message that reads in part, “…we need to be frank with you: Along with the majority of restaurants in the U.S., we are not ok. Things appear shoddy for a reason. If you’ve noticed our lack of seats, it’s because due to the labor shortage, we can’t operate at our normal capacity. Our furniture is banged up because we don’t have the revenue to fix tables that were never meant to weather parklet life. The food supply chain is a mess and what products we can get are going up in price. We are bailing water from being forced to close and negotiate back rent and we are now tasked with being the gatekeepers of vaccination cards and the guardians of your health…” They use this as a pitch for readers to contact their Congresspeople to support the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which helps restaurants affected by Covid. I’d like to add my voice to this effort, because as I mentioned at the beginning of this column, even places that seem full have a hard road to remaining profitable right now. Restaurants need your patronage, and they need your support to shift the business environment to one where well-run businesses may pay their workers a living wage and also make a return on investment for the owners. Neither of those things is happening now, and that needs to change…