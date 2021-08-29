Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Cruising Down Rosecrans to Eddie V’s

By Richard Foss
easyreadernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was trying to figure out why the patio at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood seemed familiar even though I hadn’t been there before, and it suddenly struck me – the last time I was in a place like this, there was green water around us instead of green lawn. The broad patio with a wall-length bar looked remarkably like the stern of a cruise ship, and the office tower to the north had the stepped architecture reminiscent of a vessel’s superstructure. If the whole thing had been rocking slightly the illusion would have been complete, save for traffic noise replacing the sound of seagulls and the susurration of the waves.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Dungeness Crab#Food Drink#Alaskan#Asian#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
El Segundo, CADaily Breeze

Seafood and steak go upscale at Eddie V’s in El Segundo

The Eddie V’s concept was born in Austin, Texas, two decades ago, and has since grown to more than two dozen branches, stretching from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to La Jolla, California. In 2011, it was acquired by Darden Restaurants, a dining industry behemoth with holdings that include Olive Garden, Red...
Restaurantsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Online Exclusive Review: Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

What’s a critic to do with an uneven restaurant? It’s a tough call. I had a lovely meal at Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant, complete with an Irish server who repeatedly called me “sweetheart,” but only after a visit so abysmal that I considered finding somewhere else to try. After consulting with the rest of the Northern Virginia magazine team, I realized that all I can do is tell you what I experienced and let you make the call whether you want to eat there yet.
Manhattan Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Straight talk, Ramen in MB, Clubby British in Hermosa, Seafood to Beer in Redondo

Straight Talk From Taco Land… The management at Tacolicious, which has a location on Manhattan Avenue, sent out a startlingly honest message that reads in part, “…we need to be frank with you: Along with the majority of restaurants in the U.S., we are not ok. Things appear shoddy for a reason. If you’ve noticed our lack of seats, it’s because due to the labor shortage, we can’t operate at our normal capacity. Our furniture is banged up because we don’t have the revenue to fix tables that were never meant to weather parklet life. The food supply chain is a mess and what products we can get are going up in price. We are bailing water from being forced to close and negotiate back rent and we are now tasked with being the gatekeepers of vaccination cards and the guardians of your health…” They use this as a pitch for readers to contact their Congresspeople to support the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which helps restaurants affected by Covid. I’d like to add my voice to this effort, because as I mentioned at the beginning of this column, even places that seem full have a hard road to remaining profitable right now. Restaurants need your patronage, and they need your support to shift the business environment to one where well-run businesses may pay their workers a living wage and also make a return on investment for the owners. Neither of those things is happening now, and that needs to change…
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

See Brad Pitt Play Barista as Italian Coffee Machine Maker De’Longhi’s New A-List Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt has a new gig. On top of being a brand ambassador for luxury suits and watches, the Oscar-winning actor stars in Italian coffee machine brand De’Longhi’s international campaign for its newest espresso maker, the Dinamica Plus. Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), the cinematic film offers a peek into a day in the life of the 57-year-old star, who begins his morning with a sunrise motorcycle ride along Pacific Coast Highway (presumably on the Ducati Monster 696 that...
Manhattan Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Dining decks approved until January, possibly permanently, in Manhattan Beach

The outdoor dining decks constructed by restaurants as an emergency measure during the pandemic will be in Manhattan Beach four months longer due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and possibly much longer. The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to keep the decks until January 3 and will consider allowing more permanent decks even after the pandemic.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Brad Pitt stars in ad for luxury coffee machine brand

Brad Pitt has teams up with luxury coffee and espresso machine brand De'Longhi for the company's new campaign. Brad Pitt has teamed up with luxury coffee and espresso machine brand De'Longhi. The 57-year-old actor has been signed up as the new global ambassador for the company, and he stars in...
Theater & Danceeasyreadernews.com

“Black Magic Live” – No sleight of hand [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Black Magic Live” is a peek into the only all Black male revue in Las Vegas. Tracing its origins from the hit film “Chocolate City,” the Black version of “Magic Mike,” Jean-Claude La Marre and Eurika Pratts, co-owners of the brand, tell a decent story. Pratts segued into a career...
Manhattan Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race presents classic ocean challenge

Headwinds, a wrong way current turn channel into obstacle course. Scott Clausen walked shivering out of the water next to the Manhattan Beach Pier while an announcer in a tent praised him over a loudspeaker, and a young woman draped him with a kukui-nut lei. Someone else carried off his 18-foot, unlimited paddleboard. Clausen was the first finisher in the 2021 Catalina Classic, the annual 32-mile prone-paddleboard race from Catalina to the mainland, but he was too exhausted to smile.
Drinkstheedgemarkets.com

De'Longhi showcases Brad Pitt's love for coffee in the new Perfetto campaign

The appliance manufacturer celebrates the best coffee machines and moments in an atmospheric commercial. As you inhale the aroma of freshly brewed coffee soon after waking up, know you are taking part in a beloved universal experience. De'Longhi consumers all over the world find untold comfort in padding into the...
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brad Pitt Becomes Ambassador for De’Longhi Italian Coffee Makers

MILAN, September 2 (Reuters) – Brad Pitt followed in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and Nespresso star George Clooney by becoming an ambassador for the De’Longhi coffee machine brand on Thursday. The Italian appliance company said it had launched a global campaign for its home espresso machines with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy