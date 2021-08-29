Cowboys' Dak Prescott (shoulder) "good to go" for Week 1 clash with Tampa Bay
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) is "good to go" for Week 1's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jerry Jones. Prescott was cleared to participate in team drills this week and "really turned it lose and was none the worse for it", according to Jones. After battling a shoulder strain for the majority of the preseason, it appears Prescott will enter the season healthy as he looks to make his first appearance last year's season-ending ankle injury. Prescott and the Cowboys will open the season on Thursday, September 9th.www.numberfire.com
