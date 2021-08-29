Cancel
Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.

