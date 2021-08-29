Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. Dobbins, 23, was injured in Baltimore's preseason game against Washington. In 15 games last year (including one start), Dobbins ran for 805 yards at 6.5 yards per carry. A second-round draftee out of Ohio State, Dobbins finished first in rushing DVOA last season, fourth in success rate, and sixth in DYAR. Gus Edwards takes over as Baltimore's starter, but there is little depth behind him—Justice Hill, the next player on the depth chart, has only 285 rushing yards in two seasons since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019.