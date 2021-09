Manchester United Treble hero Ronny Johnsen has welcomed the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is signing for United from Juventus this weekend. Johnsen told VG: "It's a dream signing all United fans are looking forward to. He has been a few years away, but it is a dream signing in every possible way. It has been a dream that he would return to United. That he is coming back now is fantastic news.