Detectives Investigating Saturday Double Homicide in North Seattle

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead inside a North Seattle apartment building.

Witnesses called 911 Saturday at 4PM to report that two people had been killed inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Northeast 140th Street.

When officers arrived they found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the homicide unit are now investigating and asking anyone with information to please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.