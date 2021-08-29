Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Detectives Investigating Saturday Double Homicide in North Seattle

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzs3M_0bgZOOib00

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead inside a North Seattle apartment building.

Witnesses called 911 Saturday at 4PM to report that two people had been killed inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Northeast 140th Street.

When officers arrived they found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the homicide unit are now investigating and asking anyone with information to please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

420
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Dead Inside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot and Wounded in New Holly Robbery

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded in a robbery in the New Holly neighborhood early this morning. Shortly after midnight, the 21-year-old and a 23-year-old man were exiting the Chief Sealth Trail near 32ndAvenue South and South Brighton Street when three masked men pulled up on the street in a silver van. The men in the van then shouted for the victims to come over to their vehicle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating After Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed

Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a 24-year-old who tried to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of East John Street at 1:12 am Tuesday. Officers arrived and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Prefontaine Place Park Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday evening in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. At 6:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Yesler Way, where a caller reported a man had been shot. Police arrived and contacted the victim, but he refused to speak with officers. To ensure his well-being, officers requested Seattle Fire Department personnel respond to check on the man.
Public SafetyPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded in First Hill Shooting

A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting on First Hill late Thursday evening. Around 11:45 police received report of gunfire at 9th Avenue and Madison Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told officers he’d been stopped at a stoplight when a silver Mercedes pulled alongside him, and the passenger in the vehicle opened fire.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect, Recover Gun in Hillman City Shooting

Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect after he shot and injured a 17-year-old victim in Hillman City on Thursday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of South Graham Street. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old male victim in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department Medics arrived and took over. SFD Medics transported the subject to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belltown

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Belltown early Thursday morning. At 1:06 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots near 2nd Avenue and Vine Street. Police arrived and found a male in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Seattle Fire Department Medics declared the approximately 50-year-old man deceased at the scene.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Woman Injured In Shooting at South Seattle Gas Station

Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-woman was injured late Monday in a shooting at a South Seattle gas station. Around 10:30 PM, police received reports of a shooting in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming and had seen a green sedan speeding away from the area.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating After Man Found Downtown With Gunshot Wound

Police are investigating after a man was found Downtown with a gunshot wound to his hip. At 6:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported someone had been shot near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Cherry Street. Police responded and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right hip. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Officers Recover Handgun Following Gunfire at Central District Apartment

Police seized a handgun at a Central District apartment early Tuesday after neighbors reported someone had shot through the wall of third-floor unit. Moments after midnight, police received a report of gunfire at the apartment, in the 2100 block of 26th Ave South. Officers arrived at the apartment and made their way to the third floor, where they saw bullet holes in a doorway and adjacent wall.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting

Police seized two guns after a road rage incident led to a shooting that caused a flat tire, just west of the lower West Seattle Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to a road rage incident near West Marginal Way Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street. Two vehicles – a Honda and a Subaru – were involved and occupants of both vehicles (each car had a male driver and one female passenger) called 911 to report the incident. Accounts of the incident differed from car to car, as did several witness accounts. Police developed the following approximation of the events:

Comments / 0

Community Policy