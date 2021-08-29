Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham 1-0 Watford: Son Heung-min's free-kick fools everyone to send Spurs TOP of the Premier League with their third straight victory... as Harry Kane starts his first top-flight game since missing out on move to Manchester City

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rewards are limited in August but Tottenham supporters will savour the sight of a Premier League table showing them at the summit and Arsenal rock bottom. It is only three games into the new season, of course, but they beat Watford to maintain their 100 per cent record. All...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

A Manchester City player accused of rape “is not happy” to enter prison because he believed that he would “be taken to the VIP section”

French Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault, was shocked at the prison conditions, after mistakenly believing that he would enter a VIP cell for celebrities and sports stars, informs The Sun. This Friday, Mandy was transported to the HMP Altcourse...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Harry Kane makes Tottenham season debut amid Manchester City transfer rumors; Spurs hang on vs. Wolves

Harry Kane returned to action with Tottenham for the first time this season, playing 18 minutes of a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wadnerers on Sunday as speculation over his future continues to swirl. Kane, who wants to leave Tottenham and join Manchester City, did not feature in the victory over Pep Guardiola's side nor the opening UEFA Europa Conference League game away to Pacos de Ferreira, a 1-0 loss in Portugal.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane will start on the BENCH against Wolves as Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo includes the Manchester City target in his matchday squad for the first time this season amid his ongoing transfer saga

Harry Kane will start on the bench for Tottenham against Wolves as the wantaway striker has been named in the squad for the first time this season. Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to include Kane in his matchday squad despite the uncertainty around the 28-year-old's future. Kane, who trained with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City are ready to make one FINAL push for Harry Kane with the Premier League champions undeterred by Spurs' resolute stance as Pep Guardiola looks to land his man before the window closes next week

Manchester City are undeterred in their pursuit of Harry Kane and set to continue pressing to sign the England captain over the coming days. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has remained steadfast that the club's top scorer in each of the past seven seasons is not for sale this summer. Indeed, Sportsmail revealed on Monday that Spurs chiefs are confident they are winning the battle to keep hold of their wantaway striker.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

After failing to leave for Manchester City, Harry Kane’s next battle is a new Tottenham contract

Harry Kane was not able to engineer his desired transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City. Spurs’ talisman and homegrown striker publicly stated that he planned to return to Spurs and was giving up his efforts to leave the club in a social media post yesterday, and affirmed that he would give full commitment to Tottenham and Nuno Espirito Santo over the course of the coming Premier League season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane thought he had entered a game of poker with Daniel Levy, but the Tottenham chief was NEVER even at the table... here's how the England captain lost in his bid to join Manchester City - SPECIAL REPORT

We all believed this would develop into a tense game of poker. Harry Kane versus Daniel Levy; who would blink first?. The problem was, Tottenham’s chairman didn’t have any cards in his hand. He wasn’t even at the table. In Levy’s mind, Kane was never leaving the north London club this summer, certainly not for Manchester City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy