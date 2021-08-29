‘Free Guy’ Flies To $100M+ Overseas With China Assist, WW Now $180M – Talesbuzz
UPDATE, writethru: One of the only Hollywood titles to recently be granted a China release date, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy flew into the market with a No. 1 $23.9M start. This is a solid launch in the Middle Kingdom, particularly in the current climate, and helped push the Ryan Reynolds-starrer past $100M at the international box office. The full offshore weekend was $37.3M in 47 markets, a slight 23% drop from last session, and the total overseas cume is now $100.3M for $179.6M global.talesbuzz.com
