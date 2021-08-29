Sarah Paulson Admits ‘Regret’ About Playing Linda Tripp in a Fat Suit for ‘Impeachment’: ‘Fat Phobia Is Real’

Earlier this week, we learned that Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Kevin Pollak (Mom), and Patrick Fischler (Happy!) had joined the cast of FX and Ryan Murphy's season-long spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. Now, Impeachment: American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson is sharing a new teaser for the anthology series. Based on actual news reporting as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season concerns itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). And in the following clip, we see Tripp looking to offer the nation a "wake-up call" even if it's at Lewinsky's expense.