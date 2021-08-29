Cancel
Sarah Paulson Admits ‘Regret’ About Playing Linda Tripp in a Fat Suit for ‘Impeachment’: ‘Fat Phobia Is Real’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Paulson has been known to go to great lengths to get into character. However, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress, 46, has admitted that she has some regrets about wearing a fat suit to portray Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story. “It’s very hard for me to talk...

