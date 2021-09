Tesla wants to sell electricity to Texans. The company filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission earlier this month to be an energy provider. It would be Tesla’s first move into the retail electricity market. The company is building a big battery near Houston, where it aims to connect a 100-megawatt energy storage system to the state’s power grid. Tesla has built a number of utility-scale energy storage systems around the world, including one east of Los Angeles. Others are under construction in California and Australia.