Why hasn’t Katie Flood fired Lexi Wilson on Below Deck Med? Alums Daisy Kelliher and Josiah Carter weigh in

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Josiah Carter from Below Deck have weighed in on why Katie Flood hasn’t fired Lexi Wilson on Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans are at a loss as to how Lexi has remained part of the Lady Michelle crew. Lexi’s physical and verbal attacks on her colleagues should have gotten her fired. However, Captain Sandy Yawn has urged Katie to guide and lead Lexi instead of giving her to the boot.