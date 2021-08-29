Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD May Correct to $170 Support

The Litecoin price prediction witnesses a drop today, amounting to a 0.93% loss with a current trading price of around $174. After LTC/USD touches the daily high of $182.75, the coin is currently changing hands at $174.12, down with a 4% loss. However, the Litecoin price is likely to recover from the current market level to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, but the upside momentum is quite slow. Meanwhile, if the coin reclaims the positive momentum, it may continue to respect the channel pattern. If now, more breakdowns may likely play out in the market.