Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD May Correct to $170 Support

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Litecoin price prediction witnesses a drop today, amounting to a 0.93% loss with a current trading price of around $174. After LTC/USD touches the daily high of $182.75, the coin is currently changing hands at $174.12, down with a 4% loss. However, the Litecoin price is likely to recover from the current market level to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, but the upside momentum is quite slow. Meanwhile, if the coin reclaims the positive momentum, it may continue to respect the channel pattern. If now, more breakdowns may likely play out in the market.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Ready to Break Above $1.25

The Ripple price prediction is slightly bullish as the market continues to respect the $1.15 support and could push the coin upward. XRP/USD has been trading sideways since a few weeks ago, gaining around 1.2% during the negotiation today. Looking at the daily chart, the Ripple (XRP) has been rising after touching the daily low at $1.15. At the time of writing, bulls are making an attempt to come back into the market with a cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, which may head towards the resistance level of $1.25.

