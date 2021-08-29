Cancel
Congressmen secretly visit Kabul, say war is a ‘failure’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer — who recently made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan — blasted the war on Afghanistan on Sunday as a “failure upon failure.”. Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if the protracted battle that’s spanned two decades was “worth the cost” of lives and trillions of dollars, the duo unequivocally stated that it wasn’t.

