A Photo Gallery – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Asner’s long career in show business embraced acting, voiceovers, and social activism on a large scale. Best remembered for his iconic role as the newsroom leader Lou Grant, Asner is remembered here in our photo gallery. Asner’s long list of credits also include the movies Elf, one of several...

Remembering Ed Asner: Hollywood Legend was 91

Hollywood lost another of its most renowned members recently as Ed Asner passed away due to natural causes, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his film career. The 91-year-old actor dates back quite a ways when it comes to the business and had a rather interesting life. From working in a steel mill to joining the US military and helping to get several organizations started, Asner was one of those individuals that always appeared to be doing something and trying to help others throughout the length of his career. There’s little to no doubt that he managed to butt heads with several people during the course of his career since his political affiliations and his personal beliefs, like anyone else, sometimes ran up against stiff opposition from others around him, but Ed was the type of guy that would keep pushing forward in order to do what he felt was right and to stand up for his beliefs and those of others. Like several actors from back in his day, he sometimes had to deal with those that took issue with what he believed in.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979: “It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or...
Mark Hamill and Eric Stonestreet lead tributes Ed Asner

Mark Hamil and Eric Stonestreet have led tributes to the late Ed Asner. ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Elf’ star sadly died on Sunday morning (29.08.21), aged 91, surrounded by his family. Asner played the role of Lou Grant in 166 episodes of the former landmark CBS sitcom between...
