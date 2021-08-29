Suncoast Animal League rescues animals from Louisiana amid oncoming Hurricane Ida landfall

Suncoast Animal League, a non-profit, no-kill, no-time-limit animal welfare agency, traveled to Louisiana to rescue animals amid the oncoming landfall of Hurricane Ida.

The team arrived back to Palm Harbor, Florida a little over 5 a.m.

They posted on their Facebook that the puppies and dogs were unloaded into the backyard where they "stretched their legs, ate some yummy food, got some kisses and a few even were given baths."

Suncoast Animal League is planning on sending the team again to Louisiana to help evacuate more animals before the hurricane hits.

If you are interested in fostering any of the puppies rescued, you can email foster@suncoastanimalleague.org