Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fire crews battle blaze at residential tower block in Italy

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6Nyb_0bgZMZFm00
Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP) (AP)

Italian firefighters battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air.

Residents were hurriedly evacuated.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by apartment, to make sure there were no victims.

“We are sure that there was time to get out, but until the controls are finished, we cannot be entirely sure,” Mr Sala told reporters at the scene.

He said about 20 people were evacuated without incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPuUh_0bgZMZFm00
A fire takes hold at the Torre dei Moro (Luca Bruno/AP) (AP)

The 60-metre tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminium sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro and was visible for miles.

Flames continued to burn inside nearly three hours after a dozen fire vehicles and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1Qk5_0bgZMZFm00
Police patrol the area (Luca Bruno/AP) (AP)

Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where the fire appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the facade were supposed to have been fire-resistant.

Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building.

Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Sala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#High Rise Building#Firefighters#Reinforced Concrete#Tower Block#Italian#The Corriere Della Sera#Corriere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Franklin, MAwhdh.com

Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews on Saturday night battled a two-alarm fire that had broken out at a home in Franklin. Firefighters responding to the blaze at a house on Dean Avenue found heavy flames shooting out of the attic. Crews eventually knocked down the fire by early Sunday morning.
Public Safetycbslocal.com

Crews Exhausted In Caldor Fire Battle

Crews Thursday continued to battle the Caldor Fire as additional resources arrived to help just in time to take advantage of the mild weather, officials say. The overnight hours could be crucial to the firefight.
Finley, WAKEPR

DEVELOPING: Fire crews battling two fires in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.-- [UPDATED 5:35] Action News Crews on scene are reporting a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Details have not yet been released. Fire crews have continued to battle at least two structure fires near Locust Private Road and East Finley Road. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Several fire agencies are on...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Fire Crews Battle Large Blaze Sunday afternoon

Fire crews from Knoxville, Knoxville Township Rural, Pella Rural Fire, and Indiana Township responded to a structure fire in the 1600 Block of Kennedy Street in rural Knoxville that started just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon. The fire reportedly spread from the building to nearby grass. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies assisted at the scene. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for further information.
White Center, WAq13fox.com

Crews battling commercial fire in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - Smoke and steam billowed into the air as crews battled a commercial fire Wednesday morning in White Center. Firefighters were called around 9:00 a.m. to the 9800 block of 17th Ave. SW. King County Fire District #2 officials said crews were trying to keep the fire...
Wisdom, MTmontanarightnow.com

Crews battling new fire near Wisdom

WISDOM, Mont. - Fire crews are battling a new fire located about 10 miles northeast of Wisdom in the Sand Lake area Wednesday. Alder Creek and Trail Creek Fires posted on Facebook a helicopter working the Trail Creek, Alder Creek and Christensen fires is helping with the new fire. We...
Moline, ILourquadcities.com

Crews battle structure fire Friday night

No one was injured in a house fire that started about 9:15 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 17 Avenue, Moline. Moline Firefighters told Local 4 News, first station at the scene, everyone escaped safely. Firefighters said neighbors noticed flames coming from the second floor of the single-family two-story...
Grayling, MIUpNorthLive.com

Crews battling motel fire in Grayling

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update at 9:30 a.m.: Firefighters are tearing down the building. You can see the smoke still billowing from the scene. Firefighters are on scene of a motel fire in Grayling. The Crawford County Emergency Manager said crews were called to Motel 72 around 4 a.m....
Washington Statewamwamfm.com

Washington Fire Crews battle vehicle fire

Washington Fire Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Tuesday. The fire was reported a little after 11:00 am at 200 West & 50 North in Washington. Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, but we’re able to extinguish the blaze quickly. No...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Caldor fire: crews battling California blaze face rising temperatures

Spiking temperatures and increasing winds on Sunday added to the challenges faced by firefighters battling blazes across northern California, including the huge Caldor fire, which continued its march toward the Lake Tahoe resort region. “It is going to be the hottest day so far since the fire began and unfortunately...
South Bay, FLcbs12.com

Crews battle SUV fire in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — Crews battled an early morning SUV fire in South Bay. Firefighters were called to NW 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. Crews quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Bella Vista, AR5newsonline.com

Crews respond to residential fire in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Fire Department reported a residential fire Friday (Aug. 27) morning via Facebook. The department says it happened on Dogwood Drive at 1:30 a.m. It's unknown at this time what caused the fire or if there were any injuries. No further details have been...
Loris, SCWMBF

Crews battle two-alarm fire at vacant home in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation. Crews were called to the two-alarm fire on Cobblestone Road at 12:49 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials say the home is believed to be vacant. Loris Fire and Tabor...
New Haven, CTNBC Connecticut

Crews Battle House Fire in New Haven

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in New Haven Saturday morning. The fire started at a home on Goffee St. just before 9 a.m. Firefighters said they are working to get everyone out of the home. This is a developing story. Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy