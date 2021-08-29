Cancel
Environment

‘We can’t afford to leave’: No cash or gas to flee from Ida

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. The 27-year-old had spent anxious days watching long lines of cars evacuating from Baton Rouge, bound for safer locations out of state as Hurricane Ida approached. He had hoped he and his wife, his mother-in-law, roommate and four pets would be among them. But leaving would have required money for gas and a hotel room — something they didn't have.

Louisiana State
