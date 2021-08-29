Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Pop-up bar to bring tropical vibe to Plaza Midwood

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixGNb_0bgZMS4h00
Rumaway Cove Rumaway Cove is targeting an early September opening in Plaza Midwood. (PLAID PENGUIN)

Rumaway Cove is targeting an early September opening in Plaza Midwood.

The pop-up bar will be at Refuge on Central, a Wintergreen Hospitality hotel, at 1101 Central Ave.

[City of Charlotte, 704 Shop launch official ‘Crown Store’]

ETA Group — short for Embrace The Adventure — is behind that concept. Rumaway Cove is inspired by another ETA project, The Royal Tot, which is under construction and slated to open in November.

“While The Royal Tot is under construction, we are stoked to be able to introduce the tropical food and drinks we’ve been working on through the Rumaway Cove space,” says Scott Gadd, chief financial officer of ETA Group.

.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
50K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwood#Central Ave#Eta#Food Drink#Rumaway Cove#Wintergreen Hospitality#Shop#Crown Store#Eta Group#The Royal Tot#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy