Pop-up bar to bring tropical vibe to Plaza Midwood

Rumaway Cove is targeting an early September opening in Plaza Midwood.

The pop-up bar will be at Refuge on Central, a Wintergreen Hospitality hotel, at 1101 Central Ave.

ETA Group — short for Embrace The Adventure — is behind that concept. Rumaway Cove is inspired by another ETA project, The Royal Tot, which is under construction and slated to open in November.

“While The Royal Tot is under construction, we are stoked to be able to introduce the tropical food and drinks we’ve been working on through the Rumaway Cove space,” says Scott Gadd, chief financial officer of ETA Group.

