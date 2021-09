The Owen Valley Middle School cross country team, with new coach Elizabeth Conway at the helm, hosted their first outing of the season last week with good results. "Kolby Brown, Hunter Sloan, and Liam Hogan all ran great races placing second, third, and fourth in their first meet of the season," Coach Conway said. "This was Liam Hogan's first time competing in cross country as a 6th grader and really showed his determination at the last sprint of the race. He definitely pushed himself to the limit!"