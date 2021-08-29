Phasmophobia's latest update introduces two new ghosts
Two new ghosts and "new and improved" equipment are now available courtesy of a new Phasmophobia update. "While you've been gone, we've taken the time to upgrade all of your gear," explains the developer on Steam. "It's been improved in every aspect and some of it has received new functionality. We've also had several reports of new paranormal entities emerging from haunted locations. We need you to check them out as soon as possible."www.gamesradar.com
