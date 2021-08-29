Cancel
Video Games

Phasmophobia's latest update introduces two new ghosts

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two new ghosts and "new and improved" equipment are now available courtesy of a new Phasmophobia update. "While you've been gone, we've taken the time to upgrade all of your gear," explains the developer on Steam. "It's been improved in every aspect and some of it has received new functionality. We've also had several reports of new paranormal entities emerging from haunted locations. We need you to check them out as soon as possible."

