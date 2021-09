For the second straight week, the Barren County Trojans had to get a new opponent due to Covid issues. The Trojans were to play Russell County at home this Friday, but they will now host Warren East, who like Barren County lost a game with Edmonson County due to Covid. Meanwhile, one of the big rivalry games in the state is also canceled due to Covid as Boyle County was to play crosstown rival Danville on Friday night.