Shaq Lawson Reportedly Traded to Jets from Texans for 2022 6th-Round NFL Draft Pick

By Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaq Lawson is headed back to the AFC East. The Houston Texans agreed to trade Lawson to the New York Jets on Sunday, receiving a 2022 sixth-round pick in return, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Texans initially acquired Lawson in a March trade with the Miami...

