SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This Thursday, we have a cold front to the south of Interstate 20. The front is sparking a few scattered showers and storms in Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the 70s. For Friday, we will see more heat with highs into the middle 90s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Heat Advisory issued for Friday.