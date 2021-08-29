Cancel
Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Named WFT Starting QB over Taylor Heinicke for Week 1

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team has reportedly decided to enter the 2021 regular season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that while Washington hasn't officially announced its starter, Fitzpatrick won the competition over Taylor Heinicke. Washington will be the ninth team the 38-year-old...

