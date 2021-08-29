Cancel
NFL

Harrison Smith Gets Paid

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings have made their defensive star the second-highest paid safety in the league. Harrison Smith has signed a four-year, $64-million extension that includes over $26 million in guarantees. Only Seattle's Jamal Adams has a higher average salary at the position. Smith, who turned 32 in February, has missed...

