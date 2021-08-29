Kacy Hill Offers Poetic And Melancholic New Single "Seasons Bloom"
Kacy Hill has been doing her thing for quite some time now and if you're familiar with her work, then you know just how great of a singer she is. After appearing on Travis Scott's "90210" all the way back in 2015, she has continued to release new music, and fans are always eager to hear what she's been working on. This past week, Hill dropped her new song "Seasons Bloom" and it is yet another demonstration of her immense talent.www.hotnewhiphop.com
