California gubernatorial candidate Elder confident Newsom will lose in recall: 'He'll be out of here'

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...