Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California gubernatorial candidate Elder confident Newsom will lose in recall: 'He'll be out of here'

By Talia Kaplan
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder explained on "Sunday Morning Futures" why he believes embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom "will be out of here" by September 14. Elder slammed the governor on Sunday for the surge in crime and homelessness in the state as well as the coronavirus shutdowns, which he argued led to a third of all California small businesses shutting down for good.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 84

Fox News

Fox News

550K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Barbara Boxer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Race#Democratic#Democrats#Latino#Independent#Hispanics#Republicans#Californians#Twitter#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
San Diego, CASFGate

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

For the second time this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall Headed to Double-Digit Defeat: Poll

A new poll suggests that Gov. Gavin Newsom will fend off efforts to recall him from office. The Public Policy Institute of California’s poll of likely voters indicated that 58% will vote “no” on the recall while 39% will vote “yes.”. The poll also found that partisanship is driving how...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
PoliticsWashington Post

It doesn’t look as if Gavin Newsom is leaving politics anytime soon

The four weeks from Oct. 7, 2003, to Nov. 4 of that year turn out to have a lot of significance 18 years later. On the first date, California Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election, with voters choosing to oust him from office in favor of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the second date, a photogenic county supervisor in San Francisco emerged in first place in the city’s jungle primary for mayor. That was Gavin Newsom, who would go on to win the mayoralty and, years later, Davis’s old job.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Gavin Newsom recall election: More than a fifth of California voters have cast ballots so far

California's Secretary of State's office reports that 21% of registered voters in the Golden State have cast ballots in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The latest data from election officials comes with 12 days to go until the Sept. 14 deadline for voters to mail or drop into secure boxes their ballots in the recall contest of the embattled Democratic governor.
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

New poll shows Newsom recall failing as conservatives can't grow support

With less than two weeks before the Sept. 14 special election, the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is falling short as a majority of likely voters approve of how he is handling the top issues facing California and as Republicans have failed to broaden the coalition of opponents who want to get rid of him, according to a new study released Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy