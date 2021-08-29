Wade Allison, Morgan Frost highlight five players to watch at Flyers Development Camp
Philadelphia Flyers hockey is back. Development Camp is set to begin on Sunday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ. A total of 29 players are scheduled to attend the camp, ranging from 18-year-olds through first-year professionals in the Flyers organization. The roster includes 20 Flyers draft picks, including three first-round selections and four of the team’s 2021 selections.phillyhockeynow.com
