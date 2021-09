Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's preseason game and the damage could be more severe than initially expected, according to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo. Sunday afternoon, Garafolo took to Twitter and said, "There will be more evaluations in the coming days on his knee because sources say the MRI showed possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL. Not a huge deal if that's indeed the case, but a more involved recovery."