Trevor Lawrence throws two TDs in Jaguars’ preseason finale

By Alexis Cubit
Island Packet Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like he did at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence made the most out of his first professional start on Sunday in Dallas. The former Tiger completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

