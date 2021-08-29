Cancel
Source: Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has season-ending torn ACL

By ESPN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has a season-ending torn ACL, an MRI performed Sunday confirmed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins was carted off the field after injuring his left knee during the opening drive of the Ravens' 37-3 rout of Washington at FedEx Field. A second-round pick from a year ago, Dobbins was entering his first season as Baltimore's featured running back.

