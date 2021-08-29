Cancel
NFL

Reports: Ravens RB Dobbins may be out for season

By WBAL
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury as the Baltimore Ravens routed Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their final preseason game of the season. Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon. After catching a screen pass from Jackson, the second-year running back went down awkwardly midway through the first quarter on his third touch of the game.

NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly out for the season

NFL contributor Michael Lombardi is reporting that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season. (Mike Lombardi on Twitter) Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm, but the Ravens fear Dobbins sustained an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season. This is a massive blow to the Ravens as Dobbins was set to have a vital role in the offense. Gus Edwards is expected to lead Baltimore’s rushing attack with Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also factoring into the mix. The Ravens could also add another running back for depth purposes. Stay tuned.
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Ravens RB will undergo tests on Sunday

Following a knee injury that resulted in him being carted off to the locker room on Saturday, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on Sunday, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The team does fear that the injury is serious, according to Michael Silver. “He’ll get...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

How serious is the knee injury to Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins?

Today, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury that looked bad in the game. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury and discusses what it could mean for the Ravens moving forward. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
NFLchatsports.com

BAL RB J.K. Dobbins Out for Year with Torn ACL

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. Dobbins, 23, was injured in Baltimore's preseason game against Washington. In 15 games last year (including one start), Dobbins ran for 805 yards at 6.5 yards per carry. A second-round draftee out of Ohio State, Dobbins finished first in rushing DVOA last season, fourth in success rate, and sixth in DYAR. Gus Edwards takes over as Baltimore's starter, but there is little depth behind him—Justice Hill, the next player on the depth chart, has only 285 rushing yards in two seasons since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019.
NFLCBS Sports

John Harbaugh says Ravens 'have full confidence' in RB corps following J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury

The sky was truly the limit for J.K. Dobbins in 2021. Following a highly-successful rookie season, the second-year running back was on CBS Sports' short list of players who could possibly threaten Eric Dickerson's 37-year-old single-season rushing record. While he may one day challenge Dickerson's record, it won't be this year, as Dobbins will miss the entire season after tearing an ACL in Baltimore's preseason finale.
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Report reveals potential LCL damage for RB, Ravens seeking second opinion on knee

Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's preseason game and the damage could be more severe than initially expected, according to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo. Sunday afternoon, Garafolo took to Twitter and said, "There will be more evaluations in the coming days on his knee because sources say the MRI showed possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL. Not a huge deal if that's indeed the case, but a more involved recovery."
NFLsteelersnow.com

Ravens Place RB J.K. Dobbins on Injured Reserve

J.K. Dobbins’ 2021 season is officially over before it had a proper chance to begin. After tearing his ACL against the Washington Football Team in Baltimore’s preseason finale on Saturday, it was reported that the running back would not return to the field in 2021. As of late Monday afternoon,...
