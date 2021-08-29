Cancel
Celebrities

Hollywood Legend Ed Asner Dies At 91: 'Goodnight Dad. We Love You'

By Alexandra Stone
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood screen legend Ed Asner known for his work in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Pixar's Up has died peacefully at 91. The former president of the Screen Actors Guild passed away on Sunday with the comfort of loved ones all around him as they said their final goodbyes.

