CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints move practice to home of Cowboys after Ida evacuation

By BRETT MARTEL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ix3Ik_0bgZIp2S00
1 of 2

The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.

Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph (230 kph), one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.

The arrival of Ida came 16 years to the day after Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, setting up operations in San Antonio while playing home games there and in Baton Rouge at LSU. New Orleans also played one game at Giants Stadium.

That was before the current regime led by coach Sean Payton joined the franchise. The Saints went 3-13 in 2005, but spurred on by the quick restoration of the Louisiana Superdome, they went 10-6 and won the NFC South the next year.

NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue led the move to ensure that the Saints would return to New Orleans, meeting strong resistance from the late Tom Benson, who owned the team and sought to move it permanently to San Antonio. Tagliabue was so insistent on the club remaining in New Orleans that the league ordered a banner posted outside the stadium saying the Saints would play a home game on Sept. 26, 2006.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Schuyler Dixon and Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

564K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Paul Tagliabue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Ap#Lsu#Giants Stadium#The Louisiana Superdome#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Star Has A Scary Message For The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the NFL’s best team in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took a little while for Tom Brady to hit his stride with his new team, but once he did, the Buccaneers were close to unstoppable. What’s...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys Lose Two More Safeties In Tuesday Practice

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After a rough week on the injury and COVID-19 fronts already began, the Dallas Cowboys lost another pair of presumptive difference makers on Tuesday, in Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee. Wilson, who is entering his third year in the league, Wilson was helped off of...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Week 1 picks: Buccaneers roll past Cowboys in season opener, Raiders stun Ravens on Monday night

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 9 of my NFL picks. Like the TV show "Manifest," I thought this thing was going to be canceled after three seasons, but the people demanded more, so here I am. Since this is the first week of the season, we're going to do my favorite Week 1 exercise, which is me telling you how my offseason went. If you're new here, this is generally the part of my picks that everyone skips due to the fact that my life is mostly boring.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: The underrated WR that has connections to Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of wide receiver options to claim off waivers after teams finalized their rosters Tuesday afternoon. Of them all, a lonely Lion could lead the pack. Breshad Perriman was recently released from the Detroit Lions after failing to make the roster for one of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Good news, bad news for Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys offense

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense received both good news and bad news ahead of its season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers: right tackle La’el Collins will return to practice Sunday morning, per The Athletic, but Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to sit out for Week 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy