NFL

See It: Pressure from Cowboys' Carter leads to Mukuamu interception

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing a level behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in this preseason finale. With this being Dallas’ fourth exhibition, their top 30 players were ruled out while the Jaguars played their starters for multiple series. It’s led to a dominant first half for the AFC South foe, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys can’t shine in moments.

That’s exactly what happened when two players fighting to make the 53-man roster came together to squash a drive near the end of the second quarter. Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, a 2020 UDFA was able to get into the backfield when rushing from the 3T position and hit the throwing arm of CJ Beathard. The ball fluttered out into the waiting arms of rookie safety Israel Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina.

The Cowboys were unable to capitalize on the turnover as kicker Greg Zuerlein, making his first appearance of the preseason after offseason back surgery, missed a 56-yard field goal attempt as the half expired.

