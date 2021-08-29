Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson charged with DUI

By Stacey Blackwood
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229rd9_0bgZIgL900

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a three-car crash.

No one involved in the wreck sustained injuries according to the Tuscaloosa police. The wreck occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The Birmingham native arrived in Tuscaloosa a part of the 2020 recruiting class where he was rated as a four-star prospect.

With all the depth Alabama has at outside linebacker, Robinson was battling for a backup role this fall.

The charge comes less than a week before Alabama faces off against Miami in the 2021 season opener for the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the situation surrounding Quandarrius Robinson and will provide an update as soon as possible.

