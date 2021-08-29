Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets practice notes: Targeting specific ills, Zach Wilson’s process

By Robby Sabo
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NY Jets’ regular-season mindset has officially arrived. FLORHAM PARK, NJ—Football is a sport unlike any other (cue Jim Nantz in an altered fashion). No other sport exists in which coaching matters as much. Not baseball, not hockey, not soccer and certainly not basketball—as the superstars of the NBA own the association these days while flipping entire organizational fortunes from one year to the next.

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
250
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Ny Jets#Nba#The Carolina Panthers#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Complete New York Jets 53-man roster prediction

The New York Jets have difficult decisions to make as they form a 53-man roster. The New York Jets will have to make some hard choices to get there. This 53-man roster prediction represents just one of many possibilities that Joe Douglas and the Jets could end up with as they come out of Tuesday (prior to any outside additions, of course).
NFLWETM

New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota

(WETM) – The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft pick compensation. The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing Herndon’s agent. Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reports the Vikings will send a 2022 fourth round pick to New York in exchange for Herndon and a 2022 sixth round pick.
NFLchatsports.com

Tony Romo puts Jets' Zach Wilson among the NFL's top QBs in a few years

Zach Wilson has not yet played a regular-season NFL down, but Tony Romo sees potential greatness in the Jets’ rookie quarterback. "I actually think Zach Wilson with the Jets is going to turn that franchise around," the CBS analyst said on a video call with reporters on Wednesday to promote the network’s NFL coverage.
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Jets Decide Who Will Be Backup Quarterback For Zach Wilson

The Jets have selected Mike White to be New York's backup quarterback entering the regular season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This move comes after New York chose to release veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Monday, according to FanSided. White was the clear favorite to win the backup job...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 linebackers the New York Jets should target

The New York Jets could use extra depth at linebacker. In Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich‘s 4-3 defense, the New York Jets will have three linebackers on the field when they send out their base unit. The Jets currently have five linebackers on their 53-man roster, but that will be...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh thrilled with Zach Wilson's preparation

Robert Saleh trusts Zach Wilson’s process. Saleh made an eye-opening statement during the weekend when he said that Wilson’s "process is light years ahead of" most rookies. Saleh said Monday he didn’t mean how Wilson processes the game, but his preparation. "I’ve been fortunate to coach some of the best...
NFLchatsports.com

How Mike LaFleur facilitates Zach Wilson’s success | NY Jets Film

Last Saturday’s matchup between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers featured a full showcase of what the Zach Wilson–Mike LaFleur partnership is capable of. Wilson completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions or sacks. His quarterback rating was 154.7, a near-perfect score.
NFLchatsports.com

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: There's No Ceiling for Jets' QB Zach Wilson

The best part of NFL preseason football is seeing young players—whether they're high-round draft picks or fighting for roster spots—take the field and really compete for the first time. Potential is easily the most alluring aspect of the game. The idea of those individuals showing what made them so intriguing...
NFLwmleader.com

Zach Wilson making Jets fans get excited

The obligatory growing pains will be maddening, they always are for the long-suffering Jets faithful who yearn for immediate gratification, but have learned the hard way that immediate-gratification quarterbacks are the exception rather than the rule. There will be throws from Zach Wilson that will compel Jets fans to make...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Wilson's second strong showing among 8 takeaways from Jets vs. Packers

The Jets made it two in a row on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Packers, 23-14, in Week 2 of the preseason. Zach Wilson impressed once again under center, while Corey Davis and Tyler Kroft delivered on the receiving end of Wilson’s passes. New York’s second win of the preseason was not all roses, though, as the Jets struggled in certain areas and still have a lot of issues to address ahead of their preseason finale against the Eagles next weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jets Lineman Has A Telling Admission On Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been about as high on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as any team has for any player. Deservedly or not, Wilson will start the season as the Jets starter. But one Jets lineman has a telling admission that may explain why the team is so eager...
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson’s preseason start obliterates those of previous NY Jets QBs

Zach Wilson‘s New York Jets career is off to a red-hot start. He has enjoyed back-to-back sharp performances to kick off his NFL preseason career. Yes, it’s only preseason. That disclaimer applies to every discussion about production and performance in the NFL preseason, but nevertheless, analyzing the preseason can still...
NFLNew York Post

Eagles turn up the pressure on Zach Wilson, Jets’ offensive line

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore (quad) returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks and connected on a nifty 30-yard sideline route with Zach Wilson. “I was making [the defender] believe I was running a post. As soon as I gave him eyes, he played a little inside, and I knew I had room to go outside. Zach threw a good ball, and I kept my feet in,” Moore said.
NFLAsbury Park Press

NY Jets: 5 players other than Zach Wilson who impressed in preseason win over the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was impressive on Saturday against the Packers. Of course, his nearly perfect performance came against Green Bay's backup defense. So it would be wise to take a deep breath before you picture him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and slipping on a Hall of Fame blazer. Still, it was a clear sign of progress. And it's OK for Jets fans to feel optimistic about the future with the regular season less than a month away.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson surprises visiting NY Jets fans in Green Bay (Video)

He’s not even two preseason games into his professional career, but Zach Wilson already has his New York Jets “signature” moment. Video captured by SNY depicts Wilson, prepping for the Jets’ exhibition against the Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, WLNY/NFL Network), finding a young fan of Gang Green in the Lambeau Stadium stands and signing his jersey. The child is also wearing a headband reminiscent of Wilson’s game day style under his helmet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy