NY Jets practice notes: Targeting specific ills, Zach Wilson’s process
The NY Jets’ regular-season mindset has officially arrived. FLORHAM PARK, NJ—Football is a sport unlike any other (cue Jim Nantz in an altered fashion). No other sport exists in which coaching matters as much. Not baseball, not hockey, not soccer and certainly not basketball—as the superstars of the NBA own the association these days while flipping entire organizational fortunes from one year to the next.jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0