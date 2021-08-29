Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAeaK_0bgZIL0000
Italy Fire Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Firefighters were battling a blaze on Sunday that spread rapidly through a recently restructured 60-meter-high, 16-story residential building in Milan. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)

MILAN — (AP) — Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by apartment, to make sure there were no victims.

“We are sure that there was time to get out, but until the controls are finished, we cannot be entirely sure," Sala told reporters at the scene. He said about 20 people were evacuated without incident.

The 60-meter (nearly 200-foot) tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro and was visibile for kilometers (miles). Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out. Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where the fire appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the facade were supposed to have been fire-resistant.

Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
59K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Sala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#High Rise Building#Reinforced Concrete#Fire Trucks#Milan#Ap#Italian#The Corriere Della Sera#Corriere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
AccidentsPosted by
AFP

Milan tower block goes up in flames

Fire ripped through a 20-storey residential building  in Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, leaving rescue workers scrambling to make sure no one had been caught in the spectacular flames and thick smoke. The blaze started on the upper floors of the tower on the southern outskirts of the capital of the Lombardy region. "The flames then spread to the lower levels," causing thick smoke, the fire services said on a Twitter account. The building houses some 70 families, who were being contacted in an effort to make sure no one was missing.
LifestyleNew York Post

Dutch tourist dies after swallowing car keys in Spain

A Dutch man swallowed his car keys while vacationing in Barcelona and pleaded for help inside a supermarket — but he died because no one could understand what he was saying. The 37-year-old tourist, whose name was not revealed, entered the store in the Sarria district of Catalonia’s capital about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in a state of distress, The US Sun reported.
EuropeBBC

Milan fire: Flames engulf modern 20-storey block of flats

A 20-storey block of flats in Milan was engulfed in flames on Sunday. The apartment block is only 10 years old, and Milan Mayor Beppe Sala said it was “unacceptable that such a modern building should have proved totally vulnerable”. All of the residents were reportedly evacuated safely.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Plane Which Disappeared and Reappeared 53 Years Later

BSAALancastrian 3 G-AGWH also known as Stardust in 1947 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) There are many wonders when it comes to planes disappearing out of the bloom with no sign, however, this was even more predominant back in the day when aviation technology was still quite primitive. There are numerous documentaries out there defining the disappearance of aircraft without a sign or other beliefs such as the Bermuda Triangle also known as the Devil’s triangle because of the number of planes that have disappeared in that part of the Atlantic Ocean.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

12 Dogs Rip Apart 20-Year-Old Student In Front Of Friend At Picnic Spot

In a horrific incident, a pack of dogs used to guard a herd of goats ripped apart a 20-year-old student in Italy. The victim of the vicious attack was identified as Simona Cavallaro. The university student was walking with a friend at a popular picnic spot in a pine forest at Mount Fiorino in Calabria, a region in southern Italy, when 12 canines mauled her to death.
Animalsfoxsanantonio.com

Giant rodents encroaching into upscale suburb in Argentina

NORDELTA, Argentina - Groups of capybara, a giant South American rodent species, have been encroaching into an upscale suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The increasingly confident animals can be seen wandering through streets and gardens in the Nordelta district. But resident Gabriel Iglesias said the area's relationship with the...
AnimalsBBC

Owner's devastation after four horses die in crash

A top eventer has spoken of his devastation after four horses died when the vehicle carrying them was struck by a lorry on the A9 near Perth. Nick Gauntlett was heading to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials at the time of the crash at about 14:45 on Tuesday.
AccidentsNew York Post

UK dad filmed himself on top of landmark seconds before falling 200 feet

A British dad filmed a video from atop a towering rock formation predicting instant death for anyone who fell — only to plummet himself, miraculously surviving a 200-foot fall. Imran Choudhury, 36, told YorkshireLive how he got passersby to take pics in February as he stood on the Trinnacle landmark...
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
AnimalsBiloxi Sun Herald

Whimpering dog found buried alive in California field. Then the digging began

A dog was found buried alive in a field — and now California officials are investigating the startling discovery as possible intentional animal cruelty. The San Bernardino Animal Services Department said that officials went to a remote field Thursday morning after receiving a “report of a dog in distress,” director Kris Watson told KTLA.
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

This is the real reason planes are painted white

If you think about it — or want to — it’s quite mind-boggling to comprehend how an airplane full of people can safely get from A to B. But rest assured everything is meticulously thought out, right down to the aircraft’s paint job. This week a TikTok showed BBC footage that explains the reasoning behind why planes are painted white.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Private Jet Passenger Caught With 24 Suitcases Filled With Cocaine

A Spanish citizen has been detained at an airport in Brazil after federal police discovered that he had 24 suitcases filled with cocaine on a private jet. The unnamed man, who was the only passenger onboard the plane at the time of the bust, was arrested by police on Wednesday after they searched his private jet that was headed to Brussels, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy